Watch South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sing Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’ - Noise11.com

While Don McLean is touring Australia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was at The White House in Washington singing Don McLean’s classic ‘American Pie’ to President Joe Biden.

The American President introduced the South Korean President saying “we know this is one of your favourite songs ‘American Pie’.”

“Yes, that’s true,” President Yoon Suk Yeol responded. “When I was going to school it was one of my favourite songs.”

“We want to hear you sing it,” President Biden said.

“Its been a while but …” the South Korean President added, and then sang the song.

Watch the performance here:

President Biden then awarded the South Korean President a signed guitar gifted personally from Don McLean.

Don McLean is touring Australia. His remaining dates are:

Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne

Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong

New Zealand

Tuesday 2nd May – Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Thursday 4 May, Civic Theatre, Invercargill,

Friday 5 May, Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Sunday 7 May, The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North

Tuesday 9 May, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Get tickets here: https://www.oneworldentertainment.com.au/don-mclean-2023

