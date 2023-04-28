Watch South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sing Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’ - Noise11.com

While Don McLean is touring Australia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was at The White House in Washington singing Don McLean’s classic ‘American Pie’ to President Joe Biden.
The American President introduced the South Korean President saying “we know this is one of your favourite songs ‘American Pie’.”
“Yes, that’s true,” President Yoon Suk Yeol responded. “When I was going to school it was one of my favourite songs.”
“We want to hear you sing it,” President Biden said.
“Its been a while but …” the South Korean President added, and then sang the song.
Watch the performance here:
President Biden then awarded the South Korean President a signed guitar gifted personally from Don McLean.
Don McLean is touring Australia. His remaining dates are:
Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne
Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong
New Zealand
Tuesday 2nd May – Trafalgar Centre, Nelson
Thursday 4 May, Civic Theatre, Invercargill,
Friday 5 May, Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Sunday 7 May, The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North
Tuesday 9 May, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland
Get tickets here: https://www.oneworldentertainment.com.au/don-mclean-2023
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook