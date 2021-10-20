 Dr Dre Served Divorce Papers At His Mothers Funeral - Noise11.com
Dr Dre

Dr Dre

Dr Dre Served Divorce Papers At His Mothers Funeral

by Music-News.com on October 21, 2021

in News

Lawyers for Dr. Dre’s ex-wife reportedly attempted to serve him with legal documents while he was burying his late grandmother.

Sources tell TMZ that Dr Dre was at a Los Angeles cemetery on Monday to lay his relative, who had a major role in his upbringing, to rest.

Insiders close to Dre tell the U.S. gossip website that a process server came up to him at the burial site as the rap mogul was standing by his grandmother’s casket and tried to present the papers.

Other sources connected to his ex, Nicole Young, dispute that account and claim the incident occurred in a parking lot after the burial.

The papers reportedly involve payment of Nicole’s attorney’s fees as there’s a dispute over how much the musician, who is worth an estimated $800 million (£580 million), should pay towards her fees.

Dr Dre has paid $325,433 (£236,126) but a judge signed an order stating he owed a total of $1.55 million (£1.1 million). Dre believes the amount is in error but Nicole claims he still owes $1,224,567 (£888,515).

Nicole filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple has two adult children together.

