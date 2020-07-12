 Elton John Signs On For Anti-Conversation Therapy Letter - Noise11.com
Elton John, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Elton John, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Signs On For Anti-Conversation Therapy Letter

by Music-News.com on July 13, 2020

in News

Elton John, Dua Lipa and Charli XCX are among the stars who have signed an open letter to the British Government calling for a ban on conversion therapy.

The letter, addressed to Liz Truss – the Minister for Women And Equalities, urges her to “introduce a truly effective ban” on the practice, used to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a person.

“Conversion therapists use a variety of shaming, emotionally traumatic or physically painful stimuli to make their victims associate those stimuli with their LGBTQ identities,” according to The Trevor Project – the organisation behind the initiative. “(They think) LGBTQ is a mental illness that should be cured.”

“Any form of counselling or persuading someone to change their sexual orientation or behaviour so as to conform with a heteronormative lifestyle, or their gender identity should be illegal, no matter the reason, religious or otherwise – whatever the person’s age,” the letter reads. “Let’s end it now. Let’s finish what was pledged two years ago and ban ‘conversion therapy’ for all lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and gender diverse people, of all ages. Until you do, torture will continue to take place on British soil.”

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Sam Fender, Olly Alexander, and Stephen Fry are also among the names who have signed the letter.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rob Thomas performed at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday 20 February 2016
Coldplay, Rob Thomas And Other Warner International Artists Take Part In ‘Got Ya Back’ Initiative

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, August 08, Annie-Marie, Bazzi, Charli XCX, Coldplay, Death Cab For Cutie, Foals, Gerard Way, Grouplove, Little Dragon, Morgan Evans, Rita Ora, Rob Thomas, Royal Blood, Rudimental and Why Don’t We are all Warner Music artists taking part in ‘Got Ya Back’.

May 8, 2020
Charli XCX in Super Nintendo World
WATCH: Charli XCX and Galantis Team Up For Japanese Nintendo Theme Park

Pop star Charli XCX and producer Galantis have penned the theme to the upcoming Super Nintendo theme park in Osaka, Japan.

January 14, 2020
Charli XCX
Charli XCX Is Planning Two Albums In 2020

Charli XCX has returned to the studio after she teased that she might release two albums this year.

January 10, 2020
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Laneway Festival Sydney Now Open To 16 and 17 Year Olds

The Laneway Festival's Sydney leg has finally caught up with the rest of the country and will allow 16 and 17 year-olds in for the first time.

December 17, 2019
Charli XCX
Charli XCX Channels Ed Sheeran On New Album

Charli XCX has revealed she took inspiration from the chart-topping pop star whilst she was creating her latest album, 'Charli', which was released in September.

October 7, 2019
Alice Cooper Breadcrumbs
New Music Releases 13 September 2019

Major new titles coming this week from: Ruel, Baest, The HU, Alice Cooper, Charli XCX, Korn, The Pixies, Goo Goo Dolls, The Lumineers, Sam Fender, Metronomy, Emeli Sande, The Wiggles, Sampa the Great, Belle & Sebastian and Puddle of Mudd.

September 13, 2019
Charli XCX
Charli XCX Weighs In On Grammy Boss Strange Female Comment

Charli XCX took to Twitter on Monday night (29Jan18) to express her anger about the Recording Academy president's defence over the lack of female representation at the Grammy Awards.

February 1, 2018