Charli XCX To Marry George Daniel of The 1975 - Noise11.com

Charli XCX has announced that she and George Daniel are engaged.

Charli XCX took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Daniel are engaged after over a year of dating.

Charli posted two photos of her posing with her fiancé as well as a photo of a tray of tea featuring the sparkling engagement ring.

The singer captioned the post, “charli xcx and george daniel fucking for life!!!”

The comments section of the post was quickly filled with kind messages from the couple’s friends and fans.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy wrote, “I cry,” while Dua Lipa commented, “aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! congratulations lovebirds!!!!!”

Additionally, Rita Ora wrote, “How did I just know this was gona happen. Yesssss.”

The exciting news follows months after Charli XCX jokingly commented on an Instagram post by The 1975, writing, “Stop touring, George needs to buy a ring.”

It is unclear when exactly the couple began dating, however, they seemingly became Instagram official after posting photos of themselves on holiday together in May 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

