 Charli XCX To receive ASCAP Global Impact Award - Noise11.com
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring

Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring

Charli XCX To receive ASCAP Global Impact Award

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2024

in News

Charli XCX is to receive the ASCAP Global Impact Award.

Charli XCX has been chosen to receive the accolade from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and admitted upon hearing the news that she was “honoured” but insisted that she has no set “formula” to writing a hit.

In a statement, Charli said: “For me writing songs is not about structure or formula or doing what has previously ‘worked.’

“In my opinion, there is no special code or rule book that must be followed to obtain an amazing song. The best songs for me, are good because they can make you feel like the lead character in your own movie or because they have some kind of indescribable quality about them that makes them addictive.

“I’m honoured to receive this award from ASCAP; it’s cool to see them advocate for authenticity and nice to be recognised by an organization dedicated to supporting songwriters and fostering an environment where we can craft music we love.”

Charli XCX – who is due to release her sixth studio album ‘BRAT’ later this year – has already received the Ivor Novello Visionary Award, Billboard Women in Music Powerhouse Award, Variety Hitmakers Innovator of Pop Award, two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award as well as nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMAs.

But with this new award, she joins an exclusive list of other musicians who have been critically acclaimed for their work, including the likes Lana Del Rey and songwriter Hillary Lindsey, who has penned tracks for superstars such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, said: “Charli is an unstoppable creative force. Her avant-garde style is daring, authentic and infectious as she expertly infuses the best of the underground and mainstream worlds into her music. She’s not just shaping pop music – she’s redefining it. We are absolutely thrilled to present her with the ASCAP Global Impact Award.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish photo by Daniel Sanda
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Reveal Their Australian Opening Acts

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton have chosen four Australian acts to open for them on their upcoming Australian tour.

1 day ago
Christ Stapleton photo by Betty Fluke, supplied by Live Nation
Chris Stapleton to Tour Australia And New Zealand For The First Time

Chris Stapleton will tour Australia and New Zealand for the very first time in 2025.

2 days ago
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots Announce World Tour And Premiere New Song

Twenty One Pilots will tour the world and have a new album ‘Clancy’ to go along with it.

March 28, 2024
Beyonce Cowboy Carter
It Looks Like Beyoncé Has Covered Dolly Parton

Beyoncé has released a tracklisting for her upcoming album ‘Cowboy Carter'.

March 28, 2024
PJ Morton Noise11
PJ Morton Was A Stevie Wonder fan and Now Stevie Is A Friend

Maroon 5 keyboard player PJ Morton is in Australia for his own shows and told Noise11 about his longtime friendship with Stevie Wonder.

March 27, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift’s Father Will Not Be Charged By Australian Police

Australian police will not be pursuing charges against Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift over an alleged clash with a photographer in Sydney.

March 27, 2024
Marlon Williams media 2024
Marlon Williams Reactivated His Cancelled 2020 and 2021 ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ Tour

Marlon Williams will perform his first solo Australian shows in 10 years when ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ finally gets underway in June.

March 26, 2024