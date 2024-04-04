Charli XCX To receive ASCAP Global Impact Award - Noise11.com

Charli XCX is to receive the ASCAP Global Impact Award.

Charli XCX has been chosen to receive the accolade from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and admitted upon hearing the news that she was “honoured” but insisted that she has no set “formula” to writing a hit.

In a statement, Charli said: “For me writing songs is not about structure or formula or doing what has previously ‘worked.’

“In my opinion, there is no special code or rule book that must be followed to obtain an amazing song. The best songs for me, are good because they can make you feel like the lead character in your own movie or because they have some kind of indescribable quality about them that makes them addictive.

“I’m honoured to receive this award from ASCAP; it’s cool to see them advocate for authenticity and nice to be recognised by an organization dedicated to supporting songwriters and fostering an environment where we can craft music we love.”

Charli XCX – who is due to release her sixth studio album ‘BRAT’ later this year – has already received the Ivor Novello Visionary Award, Billboard Women in Music Powerhouse Award, Variety Hitmakers Innovator of Pop Award, two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award as well as nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMAs.

But with this new award, she joins an exclusive list of other musicians who have been critically acclaimed for their work, including the likes Lana Del Rey and songwriter Hillary Lindsey, who has penned tracks for superstars such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, said: “Charli is an unstoppable creative force. Her avant-garde style is daring, authentic and infectious as she expertly infuses the best of the underground and mainstream worlds into her music. She’s not just shaping pop music – she’s redefining it. We are absolutely thrilled to present her with the ASCAP Global Impact Award.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

