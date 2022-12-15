Charli XCX To Perform In Brisbane and Melbourne In 2023 - Noise11.com

Charli XCX has some smaller sideshows planned for Brisbane and Melbourne as part of her 2023 visit for ‘For The Love’ and ‘Live and Proud’.

Added dates are:

28 February, Brisbane, The Tivoli

And

2 March, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Charli XCX will visit Australia for appearances at Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert at The Domain on 24 February with Kylie Minogue and Jessica mauboy and the string of For The Love shows for Gold Coast, Wollongong, Melbourne and Perth over February and March.

Charli XCX has had five albums since 2013. The most recent, ‘Crash’, was a number one album in Australia.

