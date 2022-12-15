 Charli XCX To Perform In Brisbane and Melbourne In 2023 - Noise11.com
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring

Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring

Charli XCX To Perform In Brisbane and Melbourne In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on December 15, 2022

in News

Charli XCX has some smaller sideshows planned for Brisbane and Melbourne as part of her 2023 visit for ‘For The Love’ and ‘Live and Proud’.

Added dates are:

28 February, Brisbane, The Tivoli

And

2 March, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Charli XCX will visit Australia for appearances at Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert at The Domain on 24 February with Kylie Minogue and Jessica mauboy and the string of For The Love shows for Gold Coast, Wollongong, Melbourne and Perth over February and March.

Charli XCX has had five albums since 2013. The most recent, ‘Crash’, was a number one album in Australia.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore Premiere New Song ‘The News’

Paramore have a new song ‘The News’.

6 days ago
Mallrat and The Chainsmokers
Mallrat Collaborates With the Chainsmokers

Australia’s Mallrat has collaborated with The Chainsmokers for the unexpected ‘Wish On An Eyelash’.

6 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey To Release Ninth Album

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and released the title track.

6 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

December 7, 2022
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Sentenced To 21 years

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

December 7, 2022
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Attempted To Do Their Own Version Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition.

November 30, 2022
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Gets To Work On Third Album

Billie Eilish has revealed she and her brother Finneas have started writing songs for her next album.

November 30, 2022