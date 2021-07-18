 Elton John Steinway Piano Sells For $915000 - Noise11.com
Elton John Steinway piano

Elton John Steinway piano

Elton John Steinway Piano Sells For $915000

by Paul Cashmere on July 18, 2021

in News

The Steinway piano Elton John used during his Dodger Stadium and Live Aid shows has sold at auction for $US915,000 ($AUD1,236,000).

The Elton Steinway was offered for auction by Heritage Auctions.

Elton played two sold-out Dodger Stadium shows in Los Angeles in 1975 in front of over 100,000 people including his parents. This was the piano he played at Madison Square Garden when John Lennon joined him for three songs ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ and ‘Whatever Gets You Thru The Night’. It was Lennon’s last ever performance.

The piano was used by another Beatle when Paul McCartney used it to perform ‘Let It Be’ at Live Aid.

In 1977 Freddie Mercury borrowed the piano from Elton for Queen’s 1977 A Day At The Races tour.

Steinway originally loaned Elton the piano but after travelling the world with it after three years he bought it and customized it. He even had it signed before the sale. Sir Elton signed the piano on the gilded cast-iron frame. In permanent black ink, he wrote, “Enjoy this as much as I have, Elton John.”

The piano was eventually bought by engineer Curtis Schwartz who was only advised of its hertitage after he became the owner. “I was only happy it was a great piano,” Schwartz says now. “I just assume Elton John would have a piano in every city, and this was just one of his, like, 122 pianos.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elvis Costello and longtime collaborator, 18-time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® award-winning producer, Sebastian Krys, have brought together a stunning international cast of some of the biggest Latin rock and pop artists from around the globe to interpret Elvis Costello and The Attractions’ album, "This Year’s Model," entirely in Spanish. The inspired Spanish-language adaptations are set to the band’s classic studio performances, culled from the original master recordings, newly mixed by Krys.
Elvis Costello Remodels ‘This Year’s Model’ In Spanish

Elvis Costello’s latest project is a completely Spanish edition of his 1978 classic ‘This Year’s Model’.

11 hours ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Sex Pistols Sue John Lydon

John Lydon is facing legal action from his former Sex Pistols bandmates after refusing to license the group's music for Danny Boyle's upcoming biopic series.

2 days ago
Don Powell Band
Watch Don Powell’s All Star Drum Circle ‘Let There Be Drums’

When former Slade drummer Don Powell decided to contribute to the UK’s out of work musicians during lockdown he recruited his famous friend for an all star recording of the Sandy Nelson classic ‘Let There Be Drums’.

2 days ago
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Rick Springfield and Russell Morris Team Up For Jack Chrome Project

Rick Springfield and Russell Morris have been working on a new music concept called ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ over the extended Covid lockdown period.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Is Planning On Touring In 2022

Bruce Springsteen spoke to Zoe Ball on Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. An extended Zoe Meets Bruce is available on BBC Sounds now, alongside four brand new episodes from Bruce Springsteen’s series, From My Home To Yours, which will also be on Radio 2 from this Friday at midnight-1am.

4 days ago
Tom Petty and Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Debuts Tom Petty’s Fine Lines Cover Song

Tom Petty ‘Fault Lines’ is the latest chapter in the slow burn of releases leading up to Marty Stuart’s ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ album.

5 days ago
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
At 72 Jackson Browne Is Still Discovering

The opening line on Jackson Browne’s new album ‘Downhill from Everywhere’ is “I’m still looking for something”. They are interesting first line from his first album in seven years for the now 72 year old musician.

5 days ago