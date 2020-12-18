Eminem Drops New Album Music To Be Murdered By Side B - Noise11.com

Eminem has slipped out a surprise new edition of ‘Music to be Murdered By’. Fans found ‘Side B’ online today 18 December 2020).

The new album comes courtesy of Dr Dre’s production and a slew of guests including MAJ, Skylar Grey, Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Premier.

Eminem teased the new record a week ago on Instagram. ‘Side B’ is the third Eminem album to be released unannounced after the first edition of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ in January and ‘Kamikaze’ in 2018.

