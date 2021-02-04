Engelbert Humperdinck Asks For Prayers For Wife Patricia - Noise11.com

Superstar Engelbert Humperdinck has posted an emotional video asking for prayers for his wife Patricia who is battling Covid.

Engelbert announced on 27 January that both he, Patricia, their son Jason and two caregivers have tested positive to Covid.

In a new video Engelbert pleads, “Covid entered our home and it was pretty destructive. It got to many members of my family including myself and my darling wife. It has been very heartbreaking because she having her condition as it is, it has made it rather impossible for medical stuff to be done to her. It could be done for me. Consequently it has hit her pretty hard and she is not eating and drinking”.

In 2018 Engelbert confirmed that Patricia had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease 10 years earlier and was now under 24 hour care. He has asked fans to pray for Patricia.

https://fb.watch/3rej379Swl/

He posted:

Dear friends, I can’t afford the time that it may take to sound

and look like a pillar of strength. I don’t have the right words, but I know I must speak faith. I have asked so much in the prayer department. I know in my heart I will be fine, but our hearts are breaking and we are needing a miracle for my darling wife. Her Alzheimer’s and the blow from covid have left her in need of all the love she ever gave out to come back to her a million-fold. Our 8pm prayer (West Coast time ) is not just personal, as it goes out to all those who are suffering from the pandemic and other life threatening diseases. Therefore, my friends, I don’t feel selfish in this ask, as we all must pray for one another.

Thank you so much for all the concern. If you have stumbled across this page or you follow because my music speaks to your heart, please take a moment and speak in faith for my Popea (Patricia). I’m painfully aware that so many are not able to be with their loved ones during this Pandemic, so I am beyond grateful that I am able to be with my wife at this time and thank God every day.

Engelbert married Patricia in 1964 three years before his first hit ‘Release Me’.

