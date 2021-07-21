Eric Clapton Says He Will Refuse To Play Vaccinated Venues With Rules - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton won’t be performing at U.K. concert venues that require proof of vaccination for entry.

Eric is a fine musician and singer …fine writer ……and in my opinion politically a bit dim in the bulb …. — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 22, 2021

The guitar great, who has been vocal in his opposition to mandatory vaccinations, has released a statement after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared event locations hosting large crowds must require visitors to provide verification of their vaccine status.

Clapton says: “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July, 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The statement was released via Robin Monotti Graziadei, a London-based anti-lockdown activist.

The guitarist recently hinted he has considered moving out of the U.K. entirely due to the health restrictions: “I thought quite strongly about taking my family away from England,” he said in an interview last month.

Clapton has has also detailed the severe reactions he experienced after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year, stating, “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks. I feared I would never play again. I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.”

Meanwhile, Clapton has booked a series of U.S shows with special guest Jimmie Vaughan, beginning in September.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments