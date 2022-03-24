Eskimo Joe To Perform Black Fingernails Red Wine and A Song Is A City Albums On 2022 Tour - Noise11.com

Eskimo Joe will break of their Western Australian prison to tour Australia in September and October showcasing two of their classic albums ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’ and ‘A Song Is A City’.
‘A Song Is A City’, the second Eskimo Joe album was released in 2004 and reached no 2 in Australia. ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’, the third album, was released in June 2006 and reached no 1.
The special guest on all shows will be Adilita.
ESKIMO JOE
BLACK FINGERNAILS RED WINE IN THE CITY 2022 TOUR
WITH SPECIAL GUEST ADALITA
SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2022
Wednesday 28 September
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 30 September
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
Saturday 1 October
The Forum | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 4 October
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Wednesday 5 October
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 15 October
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA
