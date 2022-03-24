Eskimo Joe To Perform Black Fingernails Red Wine and A Song Is A City Albums On 2022 Tour - Noise11.com

Eskimo Joe will break of their Western Australian prison to tour Australia in September and October showcasing two of their classic albums ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’ and ‘A Song Is A City’.

‘A Song Is A City’, the second Eskimo Joe album was released in 2004 and reached no 2 in Australia. ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’, the third album, was released in June 2006 and reached no 1.

The special guest on all shows will be Adilita.

ESKIMO JOE

BLACK FINGERNAILS RED WINE IN THE CITY 2022 TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST ADALITA

SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2022

Wednesday 28 September

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 30 September

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

Saturday 1 October

The Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 4 October

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 5 October

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 October

Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

