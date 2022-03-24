 Eskimo Joe To Perform Black Fingernails Red Wine and A Song Is A City Albums On 2022 Tour - Noise11.com
Eskimo Joe at Noise11 in 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eskimo Joe To Perform Black Fingernails Red Wine and A Song Is A City Albums On 2022 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2022

Eskimo Joe will break of their Western Australian prison to tour Australia in September and October showcasing two of their classic albums ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’ and ‘A Song Is A City’.

‘A Song Is A City’, the second Eskimo Joe album was released in 2004 and reached no 2 in Australia. ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’, the third album, was released in June 2006 and reached no 1.

The special guest on all shows will be Adilita.

ESKIMO JOE
BLACK FINGERNAILS RED WINE IN THE CITY 2022 TOUR
WITH SPECIAL GUEST ADALITA
SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2022

Wednesday 28 September
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 30 September
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

Saturday 1 October
The Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 4 October
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 5 October
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 October
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

