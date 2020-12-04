 Even Pay Homage With ‘Down The Shops’ Covers Album - Noise11.com
Even Pay Homage With ‘Down The Shops’ Covers Album

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2020

in News

Melbourne’s Even have brewed up an album of cover title ‘Down The Shops’, a collection of songs from Australian rock’s Hoodoo Gurus and The Sunnyboys to global hits from The Kinks, Blondie and The Beatles.

Have a listen to their Masters Apprentices cover ‘Living In A Child’s Dream’.

The Blondie track “(I’m Always Touched By Your) Presence Dear’ was one of their early b-sides. The cheeky cover of The Meanies ‘The Reason Why’ was featured on a joint single with The Meanies. Wally Kempton (Meanie) is in both bands.

Entrepreneur Wally has released ‘Down The Shops’ through his own label. He also runs the booking company that fosters out the band to venues. 

Even will perform a cut down version of their annual Christmas show at the Corner Hotel in Richmond on December 21 and 23. This year’s show will be limited and seated. (Apparently that ‘Vertical Consumption’ thing they talk about all the time in South Australia is also banned in Victoria despite it not having a legal sounding name here).

Even ‘Down The Shops’ will be released in January.

Down The Shops is now available to pre-order from  http://www.cheersquad.com.au/releases/down-the-shops/ orhttps://artistfirst.com.au/search?q=even

TRACKLISTING
1. ‘Til The End Of The Day (The Kinks)
2. And Your Bird Can Sing (The Beatles)
3. (I’m Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear (Blondie)
4. True (Carton)
5. Shakin’ Street (MC5)
6. For Always (The Stems)
7. Show Me Some Discipline (Sunnyboys)
8. Arthur (Hoodoo Gurus)
9. For Your Love (The Yardbirds)
10. Living In A Child’s Dream (The Master’s Apprentices)
11. Solar Sister (The Posies)
12. Pretty Vacant (The Sex Pistols)
13. The Reason Why (The Meanies)

