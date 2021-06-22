Fieldy Quits Korn - Noise11.com

Reginald Arvizu (aka Fieldy) of Korn has quit the band citing his ongoing substance abuse and its effect on his relationship with the band as his reason to leave.
In a statement to fans Fieldy said:
To all Korn fans worldwide.
The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me. It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band.
I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.
I’m thankful for all of your support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with.
Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle.
Fieldy
Fieldy has been a member of Korn since 1993. He is also one of the main songwriters in the band.
Fieldy also had his side-project Fieldy’s Dreams. That spurred on one album ‘Rock’n’Roll Gangster’ in 2002. In 2017 he released his solo album ‘Bassically’.
