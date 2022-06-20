 Fleetwood Mac ‘Mirage’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Fleetwood Mac Mirage

Fleetwood Mac ‘Mirage’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2022

in News

Fleetwood Mac’s 13th album ‘Mirage’ has turned 40.

‘Mirage’ was released on 18 June 1982. The album was recorded at both Le Château in France (the Honky Chateau) and at studios in Los Angeles.

‘Mirage’ was the follow-up to ‘Tusk’, the first album to cost over $1 million. It was also the first Fleetwood Mac album following the solo debut albums from Steve Nicks ‘Bella Donna’ and Lindsay Buckingham ‘Law & Order’.

There were three hit songs from the album in the USA and two in Australia.

Hold Me (no 4 USA, no 12 Australia)

Gypsy (no 12 USA, no 17 Australia)

Love In Store (no 22, USA)

‘Mirage’ was also a compilation of solo songs. Christine McVie wrote ‘Love In Store’, ‘Only Over You’, ‘Hold Me’ and ‘Wish You Were Here’. Lindsay Buckingham wrote ‘Can’t Go Back’, ‘Book of Love’, ‘Empire State’, ‘Oh Diane’ and ‘Eyes of the World’ and Stevie Nicks wrote ‘’That’s Alright’, ‘Gypsy’ and ‘Straight Back’.

‘Mirage’ was a number one album in the USA, it reached no 2 in Australia and no 5 in the UK.

