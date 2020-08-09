 Foo Fighters Cancel 25th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com
Foo Fighters Cancel 25th Anniversary Tour

by Music-News.com on August 10, 2020

in News

Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming 25th anniversary Van Tour.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates were scheduled to hit the road this spring but the trek was rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

And after initially postponing the tour to October, the group has now decided to axe the dates altogether.

“Foo Fighters have cancelled the Van Tour 2020,” a statement posted on social media reads. “For further information, please visit your point of purchase. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so.”

The Van Tour was scheduled to revisit the venues from the Best of You band’s first U.S. tour in 1995.

Foo Fighters debut album celebrated its 25th anniversary in July, frontman and Grohl reflected on the record in a new interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and revealed that he recorded an cassette tape version by himself “for fun”.

“I actually recorded the whole thing in sequence,” he shared. “I was really, really excited to do this. I mean, it was almost like a school project. I was preparing, I had charts.”

Grohl also revealed his favourite song from the album was Exhausted.

