Foo Fighters Confirmed For Victoria’s Inaugural Always Live - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters will perform one show only in Australia in Geelong on March 4.

A new Victoria Music Initiative Always Live fulfils a concept the late Michael Gudinski had been working on with the Dan Andrews’ Victorian Labor Government.

Michael’s son Matt now runs the Mushroom Group and Frontier Touring. He now also Chair’s Always Live. Matt said, “ALWAYS LIVE was a passion project for my dad to ensure Victoria continued to be recognised as the music capital of Australia, and Melbourne as one of the leading music cities in the world.”

“Dad worked tirelessly over many years to bring his vision and concept to life and to obtain the support of the Victorian Government. The initiative has been in the works for a long time and has been impacted by COVID-19 leading to several postponements of its launch and delivery. I’m honoured to be part of now making it a reality at a time when the live music scene needs all the support it can get. The focus of this year’s instalment of ALWAYS LIVE is reinvigorating and reconnecting the State through the power of live music. I know Dad would be very proud to see the event launched and form a major part of re-establishing a thriving live music scene.”

The roll-out of Always Live 2022 events for all across Victoria will be rolled out soon.

FOO FIGHTERS

With special guests Amyl and The Sniffers + The Meanies

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 25 February (12pm AEDT)

Details at frontiertouring.com/foofighters

Friday 4 March

GMHBA Stadium | Geelong, VIC

Licensed All Ages

Ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



