Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song ‘No Son Of Mine’ - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have debuted another new song ‘No Son of Mine’.

‘No Son of Mine’ is the second taste of the next Foo Fighters album ‘Medicine At Midnight’. ‘Shame Shame’ was released in November.

‘Medicine at Midnight’ is the 10th Foo Fighters album. It was recorded across 2019 and 2020 in Encino, California. The album will be released on 5 February 2020.

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments