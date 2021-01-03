 Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song ‘No Son Of Mine’ - Noise11.com

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song ‘No Son Of Mine’

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2021

in News

Foo Fighters have debuted another new song ‘No Son of Mine’.

‘No Son of Mine’ is the second taste of the next Foo Fighters album ‘Medicine At Midnight’. ‘Shame Shame’ was released in November.

‘Medicine at Midnight’ is the 10th Foo Fighters album. It was recorded across 2019 and 2020 in Encino, California. The album will be released on 5 February 2020.

