Foo Fighters Postpone LA Show After Crew Member Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on July 15, 2021

Foo Fighters have postponed this weeks Los Angeles show after one of their crew tested positive to Covid-19.

The show was planned to be the first major event in Los Angeles since lockdowns began with 18000 tickets sold for The Forum show.

A statement on Foo Fighters socials reads, “despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws”. It isn’t clear who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and the band, crew and – most of all – the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date,” the band said.

Foo Fighters next release is their Bee Gees cover project Hail Satin coming this Friday.

