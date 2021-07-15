Foo Fighters Postpone LA Show After Crew Member Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have postponed this weeks Los Angeles show after one of their crew tested positive to Covid-19.

The show was planned to be the first major event in Los Angeles since lockdowns began with 18000 tickets sold for The Forum show.

A statement on Foo Fighters socials reads, “despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws”. It isn’t clear who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and the band, crew and – most of all – the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date,” the band said.

Important information about the July 17th Forum show.

Foo Fighters next release is their Bee Gees cover project Hail Satin coming this Friday.

