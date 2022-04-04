 Foo Fighters Win Every Grammy They Were Nominated For - Noise11.com
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Win Every Grammy They Were Nominated For

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Foo Fighters won every Grammy Award they were nominated for at the 2022 Grammy Awards but where no present to collect.

The band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away on 25 March. Foo Fighters were due to perform at the Grammy Awards this year but withdrew after Hawkins’ death. All 2022 Foo Fighters shows have also been cancelled.

Foo Fighters won three awards, Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire,” Best Rock Song for “Waiting on a War,” and Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight.

For the complete list of Grammy Award winners for 2022 head here.

