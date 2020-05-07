Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Passes Away At Age 66

Brian Howe, Bad Company’s singer from 1986 to 1994, has died in Florida from heart failure.

Howe was lead singer for Bad Company on four albums ‘Fame and Fortune’ (1986), ‘Dangerous Age’ (1988), ‘Holy Water’ (1990) and ‘Here Comes Trouble’ (1992).

Bad Company’s original singer Paul Rodgers left in 1982. Howe was replaced by Robert Hart for the final two Bad Company studio albums in 1995 and 1996.

Howe came to Bad Company via Ted Nugent who used him as lead singer on his ‘Penetrator’ album. He also fronted Nugent’s band for a world tour.

After leaving Bad Company Howe recorded three solo albums. His most recent album ‘Circus Bar’ came out in 2010.

Brian also worked at one point with Megadeth, co-writing the song ‘I’ll Get Even’ from the 1997 album ‘Cryptic Writings’.

