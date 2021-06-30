 Fourth Person Sues Marilyn Manson - Noise11.com
A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit against rocker Marilyn Manson accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

Ashley Morgan Smithline is taking Manson, real name Brian Warner, to court, claiming assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations.

The model’s suit joins those of Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, Warner’s former personal assistant Ashley Walters, and an unidentified woman. More than a dozen other women, including former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, have also made abuse allegations against the rocker.

In her new lawsuit, Smithline claims Warner became infatuated with her while trying to recruit her for a film project in 2010. He allegedly flew her to Los Angeles from Thailand, claiming he wanted her to star in a True Romance remake but then asked her to move in with him.

“Mr. Warner knew these offers to be fraudulent,” the suit reads. “No effort was made to complete production of the film project and to date nothing from that project has been published. Mr. Warner merely used the film project as a pretense to lure Ms. Smithline to the United States.”

Smithline claims she entered into a consensual sexual relationship with Manson, but that it took a dark turn after she allegedly woke one day to find her wrists and ankles bound and Warner penetrating her. When she told him to stop, she says he told her to “shut the fuck up”. She states that he left her with bruised ribs and a vagina injury.

In her suit, she also accuses him of cutting her shoulder and arm with a knife, carving his initials into her thigh, biting, throwing a “Nazi knife” at her face and burning her.

The model claims her association with Manson continued until January 2013, as the abuse left her under “severe mental duress”.

Manson’s representatives vehemently deny her allegations, stating that their fling lasted less than a week.

“We strongly deny Ms. Smithline’s claims,” a spokesperson tells Rolling Stone. “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010. Manson hasn’t seen Ms. Smithline since then.”

Smithline, who is Jewish, also alleges Warner asked her to bring him Nazi paraphernalia from her travels and called her antisemitic names.

“Mr. Warner interfered with Ms. Smithline’s civil rights regarding her religion and her right to be free from sexual discrimination and harassment,” the suit adds.

Previous claims of sexual abuse against Manson are currently under investigation in Los Angeles.

The musician has lost his record deal, management, and two TV projects as a result of the allegations.

