Fugees Reform For World Tour - Noise11.com

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel have reformed Fugees. The 90s hip-hop group has announced their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years.

Wyclef Jean says, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Lauryn Hill added, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world”.

Fugees had two albums but it was only the second ‘The Score’ had gave them their reputation. ‘The Score’ was a number one album around the world, selling over 12 million copies in the USA alone.

The Fugees have planned a pop-up show sometime today in New York. Dates are scheduled for the USA, France UK and Africa.

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – ???

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

??? – Nigeria – ???

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???

