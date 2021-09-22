 Fugees Reform For World Tour - Noise11.com
Fugees Reform For World Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2021

in News

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel have reformed Fugees. The 90s hip-hop group has announced their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years.

Wyclef Jean says, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Lauryn Hill added, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world”.

Fugees had two albums but it was only the second ‘The Score’ had gave them their reputation. ‘The Score’ was a number one album around the world, selling over 12 million copies in the USA alone.

The Fugees have planned a pop-up show sometime today in New York. Dates are scheduled for the USA, France UK and Africa.

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:
Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – ???
Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena
Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena
Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2
??? – Nigeria – ???
Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???

