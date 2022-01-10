 Full House Star Bob Saget Dead At 65 - Noise11.com
Full House Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2022

in News

TV star and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. Saget was on tour in the USA. He had just started the tour in Florida. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Just hours earlier Saget had posted to Instagram, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung – And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out. ✌️”

Saget was best known for his starring role as the father Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom ‘Full House’ (1987-1995) and then the sequel ‘Fuller House’ (2016-2020).

Bob’s Full House co-star John Stamos said, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

He is also a Grammy Award winner. Saget won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album in 2014 for ‘That’s What I’m Talking About’.

As well as ‘Full House’ Saget was the host of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ from 1989 to 1997. He directed the movie ‘Dirty Work’ in 1998 and was also the voice of Ted Mosby for nine seasons of ‘How I Met Your Mother’.

Bob also guest-starred in two episodes of his Full House co-star John Stamos’ TV series ‘Grandfathered’.

Police were called to Saget’s hotel room following his death and have ruled no foul play or drug use was at the scene. He had performed in Jacksonville the night before.

