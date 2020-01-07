 GANGgajang To Play Memo Music Hall - Noise11.com
GANGgajang

GANGgajang

GANGgajang To Play Memo Music Hall

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2020

in News

GANGgajang will head to Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall in St Kilda weekend as part of their current Australian tour.

GANGgajang formed in 1984 when former members of The Angels Chris Bailey and Buzz Bidstup teamed with Mark Callaghan of The Riptides.

The first album ‘GANGgajang’ was produced by Buzz and Mark with with American producer Joe Wissert, who had previously recorded ‘Silk Degrees’ and ‘Down Two Then Left’, Helen Reddy’s ‘Music, Music’, Gordon Lightfoot’s ‘Sit Down Young Stranger’ and Earth, Wind & Fire’s first two albums.

Ticket details for GANGgajang in Melbourne.

Doors Open: 7.30pm, Showtime; 8.40pm.
TICKETS
VIP SEATS – $60+bf
PREMIUM SEATS – $50+bf
A-RESERVE SEATS -$40+bf –
GENERAL ADMISSION – $30+bf
GA AT DOOR – $35 (if available)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks
St. Kilda Festival Reveals Its Full Lineup

The legendary St. Kilda Festival has revealed an awesome list of artists to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

37 mins ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Takes New Video ‘Straight To Hell’

Ozzy Osbourne looks pretty good for a guy supposedly on his deathbed a week ago. Ozzy has debuted a new video for ‘Straight To Hell’.

5 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires

The Cold Chisel A Day On The Green show planned for the All Saints Winery in Rutherglen has been cancelled due to Australia's extreme weather conditions.

6 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Says New Music Will Be Influenced By A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga insists she is still fully focused on her music career, despite working hard on herself and her mental health as of late.

11 hours ago
George Michael photo by Ros OGorman
Sister of George Michael Leaves Her $100 Million Estate To Charity

George Michael's his has left her fortune, estimated at $100 million, to charity.

12 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Donates $500,000 To Australia’s Fire Efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 (£380,000) to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

13 hours ago
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

Aussie children's supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

20 hours ago