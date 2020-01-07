GANGgajang To Play Memo Music Hall - Noise11.com

GANGgajang will head to Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall in St Kilda weekend as part of their current Australian tour.

GANGgajang formed in 1984 when former members of The Angels Chris Bailey and Buzz Bidstup teamed with Mark Callaghan of The Riptides.

The first album ‘GANGgajang’ was produced by Buzz and Mark with with American producer Joe Wissert, who had previously recorded ‘Silk Degrees’ and ‘Down Two Then Left’, Helen Reddy’s ‘Music, Music’, Gordon Lightfoot’s ‘Sit Down Young Stranger’ and Earth, Wind & Fire’s first two albums.

Ticket details for GANGgajang in Melbourne.

Doors Open: 7.30pm, Showtime; 8.40pm.

TICKETS

VIP SEATS – $60+bf

PREMIUM SEATS – $50+bf

A-RESERVE SEATS -$40+bf –

GENERAL ADMISSION – $30+bf

GA AT DOOR – $35 (if available)

