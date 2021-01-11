 Gary Barlow Updates His Crooner Sessions - Noise11.com
Gary Barlow, Noise11, Photo

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow Updates His Crooner Sessions

by Music-News.com on January 12, 2021

in News

Gary Barlow’s The Crooner Sessions have made a welcome comeback, following the huge success of the starry duets last year.

Barlow virtually teamed up with a long list of fellow singers including Cliff Richard, Niall Horan and Jessie J for the performances during England’s first lockdown, which aired live on his Instagram page and on YouTube.

And now Gary is set to introduce a whole host of new duet partners for the second instalment of The Crooner Sessions as England is again placed in strict lockdown measures.

Gary teased Monday’s premiere on his Instagram page on Sunday, telling fans that the “legendary” mystery guest is someone who had their first hit in the year he was born.

His followers were quick to start speculating about the person’s identity, with the majority guessing correctly that it was Rod Stewart – as he had his first hit Maggie May in 1971, when Gary was born. Fans tuned in to see the pair collaborate on Rod’s 1991 tune Rhythm of My Heart.

The sessions will continue on Instagram at 5pm GMT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Are Robbie Williams And Kylie Minogue Planning New Duet?

Robbie Williams has confirmed reports suggesting he and Kylie Minogue are in talks to record a secret new track, revealing he has "big plans" for the song.

10 hours ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Still In Intensive Care After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is reportedly still in intensive care, a week after suffering a brain aneurysm.

12 hours ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Diddy Property Burgled

Rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has called in the police after one of his Los Angeles homes was burgled.

14 hours ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lars Ulrich Recalls First Metallica Gig

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who made his debut on stage with Metallica in 1982, has reflected on the buzz he felt getting behind his kit on that fateful night.

2 days ago
The KLF
The KLF Are Now Streaming

Electronica innovators The KLF have made their music available on streaming services for the first time.

6 days ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm

Dr Dre has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

6 days ago
Guitarist Alexi Laiho from Bodom After Midnight at a promo shoot. March 1st, 2020, Helsinki Finland. Photo by Terhi Ylimäinen.
Children of Bodom Singer Alexi Laiho Dead At 41

Alexi Laiho of Finnish metal band Children of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight has died at his home in Helsinki, Finland at age 41.

January 5, 2021