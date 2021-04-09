Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet Debuts ‘Ahead of the Game’ Video - Noise11.com

Former Spandau Ballet member Gary Kemp has a new song ‘Ahead of the Game’ and a solo album ‘INSOLO’ on the way.

Gary says, “Richard Jones added the bass guitar. Apart from being a friend Richard’s an amazing player and I’ve worked with him before, so we had an easy language. He loves late 70s pop and I felt some of that influence in this tune. In building backing vocals on this album my references were always from that era – Wings, 10cc and Supertramp.”

‘INSOLO’ will be released in June. It is Gary’s second solo album. He has also been touring as the vocalist for Nick Mason’s A Saucerful of Secrets’.

Gary wrote the lyrics for the Spandau Ballet hits “To Cut a Long Story Short”, “True”, “Gold”, “Chant No. 1 (I Don’t Need This Pressure On)”, “Through the Barricades” and “Only When You Leave”.

He also has an impressive resume as an actor appearing in ‘The Bodyguard’ as Sy Spector, ‘The Krays’ with Robert Kray and the British comedy ‘Dog Eat Dog’ where he played Jesus.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments