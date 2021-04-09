 Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet Debuts ‘Ahead of the Game’ Video - Noise11.com
Martin and Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet at the Noise11 studio. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Martin and Gary Kemp, Spandau Ballet: Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet Debuts ‘Ahead of the Game’ Video

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 9, 2021

in News

Former Spandau Ballet member Gary Kemp has a new song ‘Ahead of the Game’ and a solo album ‘INSOLO’ on the way.

Gary says, “Richard Jones added the bass guitar. Apart from being a friend Richard’s an amazing player and I’ve worked with him before, so we had an easy language. He loves late 70s pop and I felt some of that influence in this tune. In building backing vocals on this album my references were always from that era – Wings, 10cc and Supertramp.”

‘INSOLO’ will be released in June. It is Gary’s second solo album. He has also been touring as the vocalist for Nick Mason’s A Saucerful of Secrets’.

Gary wrote the lyrics for the Spandau Ballet hits “To Cut a Long Story Short”, “True”, “Gold”, “Chant No. 1 (I Don’t Need This Pressure On)”, “Through the Barricades” and “Only When You Leave”.

He also has an impressive resume as an actor appearing in ‘The Bodyguard’ as Sy Spector, ‘The Krays’ with Robert Kray and the British comedy ‘Dog Eat Dog’ where he played Jesus.

