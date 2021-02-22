Gary Kemp To Release Solo Record - Noise11.com

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet has been working on his own music, with a new single due out in March and a solo album set for release in June.

Most of the record was recorded remotely, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gary enlisted the help of Pink Floyd’s touring bassist Guy Pratt.

Gary, 61, told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I did a record, all remote. Well, a lot of it was remote, apart from in the ¬summer when we could meet up.

“It’s finished and coming out in a few months. I roped Guy in.”

Last year, Gary revealed he would love a Spandau Ballet reunion but said it is up to former frontman Tony Hadley, who quit the group – which also features Gary’s brother Martin Kemp – in 2017.

He said: “Will the Spands ride again? If everyone decided to do it, I’d do it. I’m not trying to stop anyone. We tried to do it with a different singer a year ago – I didn’t enjoy it, I don’t think it works for us all.

“It’s got to be with Tony singing or not at all. Really, like it always has been, the ball’s in Tony’s court. And every bloke in that band knows it’s a great laugh. It’s just that some people take it more seriously than others.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments