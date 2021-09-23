Genesis Plays First Show Since 2007 - Noise11.com

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their first show as Genesis this week in Birmingham England.

The band also featured Phil’s son Nic on drums. Phil can no longer play drums due to a back injury. Nic was also the drummer on the 2019/2020 Phil Collins world tour. Phil’s long-time solo band bass player Daryl Stuermer rounded out the band.

This is going to be the last time Phil Collins tours with Genesis. He said this week that he is unlikely to tour again after this one.

While the setlist covers the history of Genesis, there were some major track omissions. Missing were:

In Too Deep

Abacab

Hold On My Heart

Jesus He Knows Me

Illegal Alien

Misunderstanding

No Reply At All

Genesis setlist for 20 September 2021

Set 1:

Behind the Lines / Duke’s End (from Duke, 1980)

Turn It On Again (from Duke, 1980)

Mama (from Genesis, 1983)

Land of Confusion (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)

Second Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)

Fading Lights (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

The Cinema Show (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)

Afterglow (from Wind & Wuthering, 1976)

Acoustic Set

That’s All (from Genesis, 1983)

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1973)

Follow You Follow Me (from And Then There Were Three, 1978)

Set 2:

Duchess (from Duke, 1980)

No Son of Mine (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

Firth of Fifth (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)

Domino (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Throwing It All Away (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Tonight, Tonight, Tonight (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Invisible Touch (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Encore:

I Can’t Dance (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

Dancing With the Moonlit Knight (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)

The Carpet Crawlers (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1973)

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments