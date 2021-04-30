 Genesis Resurrect North American Reunion Tour - Noise11.com
Genesis Resurrect North American Reunion Tour

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 30, 2021

in News

The Genesis reunion tour in North America is back on.

Genesis announced their reunion in October 2020. That in itself was bizarre considering the pandemic was already in full swing and tour was meant to begin in April this year.

The new dates start November 15 in Chicago. Again, this all seems like wishful thinking considering the pandemic is still raging across America. The USA is still registering around 60,000 new daily Covid cases despite more than 130 million Americans receiving at least their first Covid jab.

Genesis appear to be counting on America reaching herd immunity for the virus before the tour begins but for that you would need a 70-80% vaccination rate. For America’s 330 million population to reach herd immunity around 280 million people would need to be vaccinated or have contracted and recovered from the virus.

Genesis Fall 2021 Tour
Nov. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Nov. 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Nov. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Nov. 22 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Nov. 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Nov. 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Dec. 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Dec. 8 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Dec. 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Dec. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Dec. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

