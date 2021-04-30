Genesis Resurrect North American Reunion Tour - Noise11.com

The Genesis reunion tour in North America is back on.

Genesis announced their reunion in October 2020. That in itself was bizarre considering the pandemic was already in full swing and tour was meant to begin in April this year.

The new dates start November 15 in Chicago. Again, this all seems like wishful thinking considering the pandemic is still raging across America. The USA is still registering around 60,000 new daily Covid cases despite more than 130 million Americans receiving at least their first Covid jab.

Genesis appear to be counting on America reaching herd immunity for the virus before the tour begins but for that you would need a 70-80% vaccination rate. For America’s 330 million population to reach herd immunity around 280 million people would need to be vaccinated or have contracted and recovered from the virus.

Genesis Fall 2021 Tour

Nov. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Nov. 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Nov. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Nov. 22 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Nov. 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Nov. 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Dec. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Dec. 8 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Dec. 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Dec. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

