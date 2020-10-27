Genesis Reunite For 2021 Tour - Noise11.com

Genesis are back together for a planned 2021 tour.

In a social media post Genesis have announced, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins have reunited in London and started rehearsals for the forthcoming Genesis The Last Domino? Tour which starts in April.

The three old friends are playing together again for the first time since the Turn It On Again Tour in 2007. Joined by Nic Collins on drums, and long time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer, they are sounding incredible.

.@tonybanksmusic, Mike Rutherford and @PhilCollinsFeed have reunited in London and started rehearsals for the forthcoming Genesis The Last Domino? Tour which starts in April. pic.twitter.com/InVyCq24hG — Genesis (@genesis_band) October 27, 2020

The last Genesis show was October 13, 2007 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Phil Collins wrapped up his Still Not Dead Yet Live tour on 19 October 2019 in Las Vegas.

Genesis formed in Surrey, UK in 1967. Peter Gabriel was the original lead singer. Drummer Phil Collins took over the job after Gabriel’s departure in 1975. Collins left in 1996 and was replaced with Ray Wilson for the unsuccessful ‘Calling All Stations’ album of 1997. That lead to the Genesis split which lasted 10 years until the 2007 reunion.

