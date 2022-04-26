George Harrison’s Dark Horse Record Label Reactivates 1974-1977 Catalogue - Noise11.com

The Dark Horse Records catalogue, the label founded by George Harrison in 1974, is back. The 1974-1977 catalogue has been remastered and is now streaming.

“It is with great pleasure that we reintroduce to you the Original Dark Horse Records catalogue from 1974-1977 streaming now! dig it!,” Dhani Harrison announced.

Titles now available are:

Ravi Shankar ‘Shankar Family & Friends’ and ‘Ravi Shankar’s Music Festival from India’, Splinter’s ‘The Place I Love’, ‘Harder To Live’ and ‘Two Man Band’, Henry McCullough ‘Mind Your Own Business’, Stairsteps ‘2nd Resurrection’, ‘Attitudes ‘Attitudes’ and ‘Good News’, Keni Burke ‘Keni Burke’ and Jiva ‘Jiva’.

Harrison created Dark Horse as Apple Records was slowing down. He released his own album from 1976 on the label starting with ‘Thirty Three and a Third’. Dark Horse also signed other artists.

George’s son Dhani now runs the label. Current artists include Billy Idol and Joe Strummer.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

