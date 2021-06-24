 Gibson Reveals The Noel Gallagher Guitar - Noise11.com
GIBSON Noel Gallagher guitar 17-2-21 by Jill Furmanovsky

Gibson Reveals The Noel Gallagher Guitar

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2021

in News

Gibson has revealed its latest edition, the Noel Gallagher Gibson J-150.

The J-150 is the go-to acoustic guitar for Gallagher. He has been playing one for over 20 years.

“When Gibson brought the prototype down and I saw it there on the floor I was like ‘It looks the bollocks man,’ but then it sounded exactly like mine,” says Noel Gallagher. “I was blown away!”

“Noel Gallagher’s music not only defined a generation, but it also became the foundation to a way of life for many around the world,” says Lee Bartram, EU Head of Marketing at Gibson Brands. “Truly great music has the capability to transport you to a moment in your life…a snapshot in time, one of life’s reference points. Noel’s music does that for millions who listen to his songs and travel to somewhere else, somewhere they believe they can be a rock n’ roll star… even if it’s for that briefest of moments. It’s been an honor to work with such an iconic artist and bringing this project to life is a small token of thanks for that music… and the belief that comes with it.”

Gallagher used the guitar for the first time on Oasis ‘Little By Little’.

The new edition of the Gallagher guitar includes an AA maple back and sides and a premium Sitka spruce top all complemented by a hand-rubbed Historic Thin finish. Along with a custom case, signed label, and reproduced hand-written lyric sheet, the Noel Gallagher Gibson J-150 guitar and an authorized adidas Trefoil Decal.

The Gallagher guitar will set you back $US4299.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

