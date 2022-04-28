 Gippsland Country Music Festival Sets Its 2023 Date - Noise11.com
Kasey Chambers

Kasey Chambers photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gippsland Country Music Festival Sets Its 2023 Date

by Noise11.com on April 28, 2022

in News

The Gippsland Country Music Festival will take place on 23 April 2023.

For organiser and long-time Gippsland local Aidan McLaren, it was the culmination of months of hard work from the Gippsland Country Music Festival crew. “What a day,” he said. “Perfect weather, an awesome sold-out audience and all of the bands were amazing. We couldn’t have asked for much more. Everything came together so well and the vibe was really special. The main highlights of the day would have to go to our four headliner artists who were all incredible live – Kasey Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins and Adam Harvey all performed stand-out sets and really got the crowd going. For most of them, it was their first time playing in Victoria since COVID and they genuinely were really thankful and appreciative to be performing in Gippsland. The line-dancing lead by local legend Linda Pink was also really well received, and it’s hard to go past the sunset, which was magic.”

Having the festival sell out for its second year in a row was something Aidan and the team only dreamt of. “The support from the community for this event has been immense,” he said. “We’re really grateful. To sell-out an event two years in a row is no small feat and it’s a great sign that it’s something that will hopefully take place in Gippsland for many years to come. There are a lot of local people, local businesses and community groups involved in making this event happen, and it’s wonderful that it has been a success and lots of people can benefit from it. To be able to welcome such a high-calibre of artists to perform in our region is awesome as well.”

The show last weekend at Mossvale Park in Berry’s Creek was headlined by Kasey Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins and Adam Harvey, with Darlinghurst, Taylor Moss, Mick Harrington, The Strzelecki Stringbusters, Bob Wilson Barkindji Man, Lee SonnyBoy Morgan, DJ Brat Paisley, and MC Ben Mastwyk.

Save the date for the Gippsland Country Music Festival next year on Saturday 22nd April 2023.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drew McAlister
The Mount Hunter Music Stampede Reveals 2018 Line-Up

The Mount Hunter Music Stampede will return for 2018 with Australia’s cream of country set for the new season.

August 1, 2018
John Schumann Ghosts and Memories
New Music Releases 27 July 2018

Major new titles coming this week from: Adam Harvey, Daughtry, Golden Features, Halestorm, Kenny Chesney, Catherine McGrath, John Schumann, The Screaming Jets and Tim Campbell.

July 27, 2018
Adele 25, music news, noise11.com
New Music Releases For W/C November 20 2015

Adele, Samantha Jade, Adam Harvey, Enya, Rihanna, Beat Happening, The Twelfth Man and 5SOS DVD and Blu-Ray lead this weeks new music releases.

November 20, 2015
Troy Cassar Daley and Adam Harvey The Great Country Songbook
Troy Cassar Daley and Adam Harvey Withdraw From CMAAs

Troy Cassar-Daley and Adam Harvey have withdrawn from the CMAA Awards because of criticism about the Americanisation of their album.

December 12, 2013
Troy Cassar Daley and Adam Harvey The Great Country Songbook
Troy Cassar-Daley Sends Kanye West His Best

Troy Cassar-Daley isn't upset about the ARIA recount yesterday that robbed him and Adam Harvey of a number one album. As far as Troy is concerned, it is time for “another beer”.

June 25, 2013
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Recount Places Kanye West At Number One

A discrepancy in the ARIA Chart sales figures over the weekend has incorrectly placed Troy Cassar-Daley and Adam Harvey’s ‘The Great Country Songbook’ at number one.

June 24, 2013
Troy Cassar Daley and Adam Harvey The Great Country Songbook
Troy Cassar-Daley And Adam Harvey Are Bigger Than Yeezus

Troy Cassar-Daley and Adam Harvey outsold Kanye West this week on the ARIA chart with a collection of country covers.

June 24, 2013