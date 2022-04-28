Gippsland Country Music Festival Sets Its 2023 Date - Noise11.com

The Gippsland Country Music Festival will take place on 23 April 2023.

For organiser and long-time Gippsland local Aidan McLaren, it was the culmination of months of hard work from the Gippsland Country Music Festival crew. “What a day,” he said. “Perfect weather, an awesome sold-out audience and all of the bands were amazing. We couldn’t have asked for much more. Everything came together so well and the vibe was really special. The main highlights of the day would have to go to our four headliner artists who were all incredible live – Kasey Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins and Adam Harvey all performed stand-out sets and really got the crowd going. For most of them, it was their first time playing in Victoria since COVID and they genuinely were really thankful and appreciative to be performing in Gippsland. The line-dancing lead by local legend Linda Pink was also really well received, and it’s hard to go past the sunset, which was magic.”

Having the festival sell out for its second year in a row was something Aidan and the team only dreamt of. “The support from the community for this event has been immense,” he said. “We’re really grateful. To sell-out an event two years in a row is no small feat and it’s a great sign that it’s something that will hopefully take place in Gippsland for many years to come. There are a lot of local people, local businesses and community groups involved in making this event happen, and it’s wonderful that it has been a success and lots of people can benefit from it. To be able to welcome such a high-calibre of artists to perform in our region is awesome as well.”

The show last weekend at Mossvale Park in Berry’s Creek was headlined by Kasey Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins and Adam Harvey, with Darlinghurst, Taylor Moss, Mick Harrington, The Strzelecki Stringbusters, Bob Wilson Barkindji Man, Lee SonnyBoy Morgan, DJ Brat Paisley, and MC Ben Mastwyk.

Save the date for the Gippsland Country Music Festival next year on Saturday 22nd April 2023.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

