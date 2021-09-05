Girls Aloud Member Sarah Harding Dies At Age 39 - Noise11.com

Sarah Harding, a member of the British pop group Girls Aloud, has died from breast cancer at the age of 39.

Girls Aloud was created out of the reality show ‘Popstars: The Rivals’. They achieved 20 Top 40 singles, six platinum albums and the Best Single for 2009 at the BRIT Awards for ‘The Promise’.

Girls Aloud broke up in 2013. She took up acting and appeared in the St Trinian’s movies. She contributed three songs to ‘2’ including a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Boys Keep Swinging’.

Sarah appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and won. She has also taken part in Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.

Sarah Harding was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020 but at that stage it had already spread to other parts of her body. She learned in March 2021 the cancer was terminal and that she may not see the end of the year.

Sarah’s autobiography ‘Hear Me Out’ was published this year.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments