Goo Goo Dolls Are Planning A Christmas Movie Musical - Noise11.com

Goo Goo Dolls will premiere what they call an “augmented reality movie musical’ in December.

Goo Goo Dolls are blending there older songs, some new ones, some Christmas cheer and some special guests into a Christmas story to debut on 11 December 2020.

Writer, director, and producer Barry Summers, Co-Founder & President of FanTracks Digital LLC, says, “We built all these scenes from the live footage we captured of the Goo Goo Dolls along with special guest performers in October, and then using augmented reality, layered in the environments, animation, and more to create something really special that the world has not seen before. The band’s performance is outstanding, and It’s Christmas All Over is sure to become an instant holiday classic.”

“It was such an amazing experience getting to play songs from our new record live for the first time,” says John Rzeznik. “We can’t wait for everyone to see and hear these Christmas tunes in this unique way, and we hope they bring some cheer to this peculiar holiday season. Happy holidays from all of us to every single one of you!!”

‘It’s Christmas All Over’ will debut on 12 December. Get tickets here

<a href=”http://www.noise11.com”>Noise11.com</a>

<h2>Follow Noise11 on Social Media</h2>

NEW: <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/paulcashmere”>Noise11 on YouTube</a> SUBSCRIBE

<a href=”https://www.instagram.com/noise11dotcom/”>Noise11 on Instagram</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/Noise11Tweets”>You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter</a>

<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/Noise11dotcom/”>Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook</a>

Comments

comments