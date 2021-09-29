Gorillaz To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com

With Australia opening up for 2022 Gorillaz are one of the first international acts to reveal dates for Sydney and Melbourne.
Gorillaz will head to Australia for Splendour In The Grass on 22 July. They will also perform at John Cain Arena in Melbourne and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
The recent Gorillaz setlist from London was:
M1 A1
Strange Timez (with Robert Smith)
Last Living Souls
Tranz
Aries (with Peter Hook)
Tomorrow Comes Today
Saturnz Barz (with Popcaan)
Rhinestone Eyes
Every Planet We Reach Is Dead
Kids With Guns
Fire Flies
The Lost Chord (with Leee John)
Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)
On Melancholy Hill
El Mañana
Andromeda (DRAM Special Outro)
Opium (with EARTHGANG)
Meanwhile (with Jelani Blackman and Mangrove Steel Pans)
Déjà Vu (with Alicai Harley and Mangrove Steel Pans)
Garage Palace (with Little Simz)
DARE (with Shaun Ryder and Rowetta)
19-2000
Dirty Harry
Momentary Bliss (with Slaves)
Plastic Beach
Encore:
Hong Kong (with Fatoumata Diawara)
Stylo (with EARTHGANG)
Feel Good Inc. (with Pos and EARTHGANG)
Clint Eastwood (with Little Simz and Sweetie Irie)
Don’t Get Lost in Heaven
Demon Days (with Robert Smith)
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewitt created Gorillaz in 2001. Gorillaz have had seven albums. The most recent album is ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Times’ in 2020.
