Gorillaz To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com

With Australia opening up for 2022 Gorillaz are one of the first international acts to reveal dates for Sydney and Melbourne.

Gorillaz will head to Australia for Splendour In The Grass on 22 July. They will also perform at John Cain Arena in Melbourne and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The recent Gorillaz setlist from London was:

M1 A1

Strange Timez (with Robert Smith)

Last Living Souls

Tranz

Aries (with Peter Hook)

Tomorrow Comes Today

Saturnz Barz (with Popcaan)

Rhinestone Eyes

Every Planet We Reach Is Dead

Kids With Guns

Fire Flies

The Lost Chord (with Leee John)

Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

Andromeda (DRAM Special Outro)

Opium (with EARTHGANG)

Meanwhile (with Jelani Blackman and Mangrove Steel Pans)

Déjà Vu (with Alicai Harley and Mangrove Steel Pans)

Garage Palace (with Little Simz)

DARE (with Shaun Ryder and Rowetta)

19-2000

Dirty Harry

Momentary Bliss (with Slaves)

Plastic Beach

Encore:

Hong Kong (with Fatoumata Diawara)

Stylo (with EARTHGANG)

Feel Good Inc. (with Pos and EARTHGANG)

Clint Eastwood (with Little Simz and Sweetie Irie)

Don’t Get Lost in Heaven

Demon Days (with Robert Smith)

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewitt created Gorillaz in 2001. Gorillaz have had seven albums. The most recent album is ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Times’ in 2020.

