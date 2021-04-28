 Gotye’s Band The Basics Retire From Touring - Noise11.com
Gotye’s Band The Basics Retire From Touring

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 28, 2021

The Basics, the Victorian band featuring Wally De Backer (Gotye), Kris Schroeder and Tim Heath, have announced they will tour no more.

This doesn’t mean The Basics won’t record anymore. In fact they have new music on the way. The band collectively say that the combination of Covid, family life and career, simply makes it too hard to continue as a live act.

In a statement The Basics explain:

“It is with little-to-no ado that today we announce our retirement from the stage.

“This is not “it” for The Basics – we’ve a new all-originals record firmly in the works – but the days of globetrotting as a discrete unit (aka live touring) had to end eventually. We think it’s better to do it while on a high.

“Yes, it’s been a little while since the last fully-fledged excursion, and so you might be asking “why now”? There are still so many places we wanted to go and people we’d like to meet, but with two young families and a medical career between us (not to mention two solo projects and a live music venue on top of this!), there’s just this sense that it was time to draw a line in the sand. Plans keep getting brought up and then quickly dashed, and it just seems fair to make it clear both to you guys and to ourselves.

“Now we could have announced a “goodbye tour” or show, or had a record to sell or something to capitalise on this announcement. But we’ve always tried to be as genuine as possible, and so with respect to our decision have no such finale to offer.

“There’s plenty of music there to enjoy, and hopefully in years to come when all the kids are grown up we can play again. And of course we look forward to bringing you a new Basics record at some stage, plus new stuff from Wally and Kris.

“But for now, it’s a happy if melancholy goodbye to that corner of the pub that was our home for many, many years, and the memories of you who lit it up with such fiery passion”.

The Basics released five albums between 2003 and 2019. The most recent, ‘B.A.S.I.C.’ came out in November 2019.

The most recent song ‘Shot Down’ was released in March 2021.

The Basics star pupil is Gotye.

Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ has now been played more than 1.6 billion times on YouTube.

