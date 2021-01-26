Graeham Goble Awarded Order of Australia - Noise11.com

Little River Band co-founder and songwriter Graeham Goble has been named to receive the Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the 2021 Australia Day honours.

Goble has been given the award for his work in the bands Mississippi and Little River Band. His song ‘Reminiscing’ was a favourite of John Lennon. It has also been given a BMI Five Million-Air award for over 5 million plays on US radio.

In a statement Graeham wrote, “It is such a great honour to be awarded the medal of the Order of Australia.

“Writing, recording and performing my songs has been my life’s joy.

“Eternal thanks to all the talented musicians who have contributed so much to my music.

“And to everyone who has supported me in my journey”.

Graeham also wrote LRB’s ‘Lady’, ‘Take It Easy On Me’, ‘The Other Guy’ and ‘The Night Owls’.

Prior to forming Little River Band in 1975 with Glenn Shorrock, Beeb Birtles and Derek Pellicci, Goble, Shorrock and Pellicci were Mississippi. Their biggest hit was ‘Kings of the World’ (no 7, 1972).

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments