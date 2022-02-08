 Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong's Car Stolen - Noise11.com
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s Car Stolen

Billie Joe Armstrong’s car has been reported as stolen.

Armstrong has appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of the missing 1962 Chevy II in Costa Mesa, California.

Billie Joe is devastated as the Chevy is “near and dear” to Green Day.

Alongside a picture of the white car with “stolen” in red written across the image, Billie Joe wrote on Instagram: “This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years.

“Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident #22-002015, 22-002016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, lets all help find this car!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Green Day have been teasing new music.

A preview of a song has been played in two videos shared on the band’s Instagram page with ‘1972’ appearing in both clips.

Green Day have been busy penning new music amid the COVID-19 pandemic and haven’t ruled out dropping a new record.

Asked about the possibility of him and bandmates – Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt – working on a new LP, Billie said in 2020: “It’s possible.

“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens.

“That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”

Armstrong also previously revealed their wish to work with ‘Father of All…’ producer Butch Walker again.

He said: “I’ve been writing a lot of music, and I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on.

?“I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [‘Father of All…’ producer] Butch Walker.”

‘Father of All…’ was released in 2020.

