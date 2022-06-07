Guns N' Roses Perform Reckless Life For First Time In 29 Years - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses fans in Portugal this week were treated to a rarity. ‘Reckless Life’, last played 15 April 1993, was in the setlist.

‘Reckless Life’, from 1988’s ‘G N’ R Lies’, was an even older song from Rose from his former Hollywood Rose days.

The Portugal show was the first Guns N’ Roses show of 2022 so it may also give Australia a hint as to what to expect later in the year. There was a second Hollywood Rose song ‘Shadow of your Love’. That surfaced a number of times in 2021. The two new songs ‘Absurd’ and Hard Skool’ are still here.

Guns N’ Roses also performed AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ album track ‘Walk All Over You’ which was last played live by AC/DC in France on 15 December 1979.

Guns N’ Roses setlist 4 June 2022 from Portugal:

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Mr. Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slither (from Velvet Revolver’s Contraband, 2003)

Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Coma (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Estranged (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Shadow of Your Love (Hollywood Rose song)

Walk All Over You (AC/DC cover)

Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Hard Skool (single, 2021)

Absurd (single, 2021)

Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore:

Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)

You’re Crazy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

