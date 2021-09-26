 Guns N' Roses Tour Moves To 2022 - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Guns N’ Roses Tour Moves To 2022

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2021

in News

Guns N’ Roses Australian tour has been bumped to 2022 due to the Covid restrictions in the country.

Guns N’ Roses will perform stadium shows in Australia but limitations on crowds make it impossible to move forward with the tour during Covid. In 2017 73,756 tickets were sold for their Melbourne show. Australia’s reopening roadmap will only allow for an audience on 50 early November increasing to 500 by late November 2021.

Guns N’ Roses 2022 Tour Dates:

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth
Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast
Sunday 27 November: Stadium Australia, Sydney
Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval
Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Guns N’ Roses released a new song ‘Absurd’ for 2021.

The band is currently on tour in the USA.

Head here for a stack for Noise11 Guns N’ Roses stories.

Here is the setlist for the first Guns N’ Roses concert in Milwaukee 18 September 2021.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
Mr. Brownstone (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Slither (from Velvet Revolver’s Contraband, 2004)
Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Estranged (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
You’re Crazy (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
Rocket Queen (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals, live debut by GN’R)
Absurd (single, 2021)
Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Slash Guitar Solo (Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy” Jam)
Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
Patience (from GNR Lies, 1988)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Nightrain (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Encore:
Madagascar (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
The Seeker (The Who cover)
Paradise City (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Related Posts

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ Turns 30

‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’, the fifth Red Hot Chili Peppers album, was released 30 years ago on 24 September, 1991.

27 seconds ago
Tom Petty and Rick Rubin from Somewhere You Feel Free photo supplied by Trafalgar
‘Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free’ To Screen Worldwide In Cinemas

The Tom Petty documentary on the making of his album ‘Wildflowers’ ‘Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free’ will screen in cinemas around the world in October.

3 days ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen’s Roger Taylor Debuts Solo ‘The Clapping Song’

Queen co-founder and drummer Roger Taylor has thrown out some frivolity as a taster for his solo album ‘Outsider’. Check out his new ditty ‘The Clapping Song’.

3 days ago
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Genesis Plays First Show Since 2007

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their first show as Genesis this week in Birmingham England.

4 days ago
Rolling Stones Tattoo You
The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’ Video

The Rolling Stones have debuted a video for ‘Living In The Heart of Love’, one of the previously unreleased songs coming soon on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ reissue.

4 days ago
Michael Stipe of REM 3 April 2005 at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Michael Stipe Rules Out R.E.M. Reunion

Michael Stipe says speculation of a R.E.M. reunion is "wishful thinking".

4 days ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duran Duran At Each Other’s Throats During Album Sessions

Duran Duran were "at each other's throats" making their new album in lockdown.

4 days ago