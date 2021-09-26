Guns N' Roses Tour Moves To 2022 - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses Australian tour has been bumped to 2022 due to the Covid restrictions in the country.

Guns N’ Roses will perform stadium shows in Australia but limitations on crowds make it impossible to move forward with the tour during Covid. In 2017 73,756 tickets were sold for their Melbourne show. Australia’s reopening roadmap will only allow for an audience on 50 early November increasing to 500 by late November 2021.

Guns N’ Roses 2022 Tour Dates:

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth

Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday 27 November: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval

Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Guns N’ Roses released a new song ‘Absurd’ for 2021.

The band is currently on tour in the USA.

Here is the setlist for the first Guns N’ Roses concert in Milwaukee 18 September 2021.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Mr. Brownstone (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slither (from Velvet Revolver’s Contraband, 2004)

Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Estranged (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

You’re Crazy (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Rocket Queen (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals, live debut by GN’R)

Absurd (single, 2021)

Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Slash Guitar Solo (Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy” Jam)

Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Patience (from GNR Lies, 1988)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Nightrain (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Encore:

Madagascar (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

