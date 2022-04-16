Hanson Premiere New Song With Zach Myers of Shinedown - Noise11.com

Zach Myers of Shinedown joins Hanson for their new song ‘Don’t Let Me Down’.

“’Don’t Let Me Down’ is a song all about seizing your moment. It’s about living up to your potential. We all need encouragement to overcome the barriers in our lives, but ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ is a personal message – I wrote it to myself. As I was facing the challenge of writing a solo project for the first time, I needed to hear, ‘don’t let me down, your moment is now”, said Zac Hanson.

“The collaboration came together through our mutual friendship,” said Zach Myers. “I heard the song and it sounded different than anything I had heard from them. I got the gist of the project from them which I thought was really cool and such an original idea. The approach I took was adding what I do to what the song was – and it was already a really really good song. I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ is the third preview of the Hanson ‘Red Green Blue’ album out 20 May 2022. The title represents the three Hanson brothers. The album was written and produced by each brother: Taylor’s RED, Isaac’s GREEN, and Zac’s BLUE.

