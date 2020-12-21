Happy Christmas - Here is Everyone Doing Paul Kelly's 'How To Make Gravy' - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly’s ‘How To Make Gravy’ has had an all-star re-do.

The new version features Abby Dobson, Alana Jagt, Benny Walker, Catherine Britt, Charles Jenkins, Donna Woods, Evan Mannell, Georgia Mooney, Jeremy Craib, Kav Temperley, Kellie Lloyd, Leah Flanagan, Liz Stringer, Mark Lizotte, Pete Murray, Peter Fenton, Tim Levinson (Urthboy), Richard Davison and Troy Cassar-Daley.

The new edition was released to mark Gravy Day. (Apparently that is what December 21 has become.

The original Kelly version was recorded in 1996 as a charity song. It is now an Australian Christmas classic.

