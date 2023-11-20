Katie Noonan, Abby Dobson and Melinda Schneider To Perform the Music of Karen Carpenter - Noise11.com

Katie Noonan, Melissa Schneider and Abby Dobson will tour the music of Karen Carpenter from eastern Australia to Western Australia in 2024.
Karen Carpenter released 10 albums with her brother Richard between 1969 and 1981. She died in February, 1983 at age 32. Karen was lead singer and drummer on all of the albums. Her brother Richard was backing singer, keyboard player, arranger and later into the albums also producer of the works by The Carpenters.
The Carpenters had their first hit in Australia with ‘Close To You’ in 1970. It reached no 1.
The Carpenters had 15 Top 40 hits in Australia between 1970 and 1981.
The line-up is:
Katie Noonan – vocals and keys
Melinda Schneider – vocals and guitar
Abby Dobson – vocals and guitar
Kathleen O’Halloran – guitars and vocals
Frejya Garbett – keys and vocals
Lucy Clifford – bass and vocals
Lozz Benson – drums and vocals
A KIND OF HUSH – 2024 TOUR DATES:
Wednesday 3rd April
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW
Thursday 4th April
Sydney Opera House – Concert Hall, Sydney NSW
Friday 5th April
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Saturday 6th April
Canberra Theatre ACT
Tuesday 9th April
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Thursday 11th April
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Friday 12th April
Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW
Saturday 13th April
Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD
Sunday 14th April
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Wednesday 17th April
Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC
Thursday 18th April
Palais Theatre, St, Kilda VIC
Friday 19th April
Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA
Sunday 21st April
Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA
Tuesday 23rd April
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Wednesday 24th April
Mandurah Performing Arts and Events Centre, Mandurah WA
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE