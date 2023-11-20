Katie Noonan, Abby Dobson and Melinda Schneider To Perform the Music of Karen Carpenter - Noise11.com

Katie Noonan, Melissa Schneider and Abby Dobson will tour the music of Karen Carpenter from eastern Australia to Western Australia in 2024.

Karen Carpenter released 10 albums with her brother Richard between 1969 and 1981. She died in February, 1983 at age 32. Karen was lead singer and drummer on all of the albums. Her brother Richard was backing singer, keyboard player, arranger and later into the albums also producer of the works by The Carpenters.

The Carpenters had their first hit in Australia with ‘Close To You’ in 1970. It reached no 1.

The Carpenters had 15 Top 40 hits in Australia between 1970 and 1981.

The line-up is:

Katie Noonan – vocals and keys

Melinda Schneider – vocals and guitar

Abby Dobson – vocals and guitar

Kathleen O’Halloran – guitars and vocals

Frejya Garbett – keys and vocals

Lucy Clifford – bass and vocals

Lozz Benson – drums and vocals

A KIND OF HUSH – 2024 TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 3rd April

Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

Thursday 4th April

Sydney Opera House – Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday 5th April

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Saturday 6th April

Canberra Theatre ACT

Tuesday 9th April

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Thursday 11th April

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday 12th April

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW

Saturday 13th April

Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Sunday 14th April

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Wednesday 17th April

Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC

Thursday 18th April

Palais Theatre, St, Kilda VIC

Friday 19th April

Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday 21st April

Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA

Tuesday 23rd April

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Wednesday 24th April

Mandurah Performing Arts and Events Centre, Mandurah WA

