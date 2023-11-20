 Katie Noonan, Abby Dobson and Melinda Schneider To Perform the Music of Karen Carpenter - Noise11.com
A Kind of Hush

Katie Noonan, Abby Dobson and Melinda Schneider To Perform the Music of Karen Carpenter

by Paul Cashmere on November 20, 2023

in News

Katie Noonan, Melissa Schneider and Abby Dobson will tour the music of Karen Carpenter from eastern Australia to Western Australia in 2024.

Karen Carpenter released 10 albums with her brother Richard between 1969 and 1981. She died in February, 1983 at age 32. Karen was lead singer and drummer on all of the albums. Her brother Richard was backing singer, keyboard player, arranger and later into the albums also producer of the works by The Carpenters.

The Carpenters had their first hit in Australia with ‘Close To You’ in 1970. It reached no 1.

The Carpenters had 15 Top 40 hits in Australia between 1970 and 1981.

The line-up is:

Katie Noonan – vocals and keys
Melinda Schneider – vocals and guitar
Abby Dobson – vocals and guitar
Kathleen O’Halloran – guitars and vocals
Frejya Garbett – keys and vocals
Lucy Clifford – bass and vocals
Lozz Benson – drums and vocals

A KIND OF HUSH – 2024 TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 3rd April
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

Thursday 4th April
Sydney Opera House – Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday 5th April
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Saturday 6th April
Canberra Theatre ACT

Tuesday 9th April
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Thursday 11th April
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday 12th April
Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW

Saturday 13th April
Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Sunday 14th April
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Wednesday 17th April
Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC

Thursday 18th April
Palais Theatre, St, Kilda VIC

Friday 19th April
Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday 21st April
Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA

Tuesday 23rd April
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Wednesday 24th April
Mandurah Performing Arts and Events Centre, Mandurah WA

