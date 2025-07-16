Genesis ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ Gets a 50th Anniversary Reboot - Noise11.com

Genesis’ sixth album ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ will be given a 50th anniversary makeover.

‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ was released on 22 November 1974. It was the final album to feature Peter Gabriel as lead singer before drummer Phil Collins took over the frontman duties. Collins is listed as “backing vocals” on this record.

‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ is a rock opera. It tells the story of rebellious youth Rael who does on a journey of rediscovery.

At the time the album was poorly received. In time, it became a legendary part of the Genesis catalogue but struggled to make an impact with Genesis fans. While it peaked at no.10 in the UK, that was below the peak of mo. 3 for the albums before and after it, ‘Selling England By The Pound’ and ‘A Trick of the Tail’. The latter was the first Genesis album to feature Phil Collins as lead singer.

For ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ , Genesis was Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford.

The set comes in 5LP+Blu Ray Audio, 4CD+Blu Ray Audio and Digital (including Dolby ATMOS) formats, all providing a deep dive into the music and visual elements around this album and includes; The original album mix, remastered at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell from the 1974 analogue tapes A Blu-ray audio disc includes the remastered 96kHz/24-bit high resolution audio and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the studio album done by Bob Mackenzie at Real World Studios under the supervision of Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live At The Shrine Auditorium from January 24, 1975. It is remastered and includes two encore tracks ‘Watcher of the Skies’ and ‘The Musical Box’. This is the first time the full live show, including the encore tracks, has been released in its entirety 5-LP Vinyl cut by Matt Colton at Metropolis Studios Three never-before-released demos from the legendary Headley Grange Session, included as part of a digital download card with the full audio from the set A 60-page coffee table style book with Alexis Petridis liner notes, who interviewed all five band members to tell the story of ‘The Lamb…’ – from the writing sessions to live performances – which is believed to be the only time this has happened since its original release. The book also features images from Armando Gallo, Richard Haines and other noted photographers. A 1975 tour programme reproduction, replica ticket and poster

‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ 50th anniversary edition will be released on 12 September 2025.

Tracklisting

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 2025 Remaster (from the original 1974 tapes)

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Fly On A Windshield

Broadway Melody Of 1974

Cuckoo Cocoon

In The Cage

The Grand Parade Of Lifeless Packaging

Back In N.Y.C.

Hairless Heart

Counting Out Time

The Carpet Crawlers

The Chamber Of 32 Doors

Lilywhite Lilith

The Waiting Room

Anyway

Here Comes The Supernatural Anaesthetist

The Lamia

Silent Sorrow In Empty Boats

The Colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit To The Doktor · Raven)

Ravine

The Light Dies Down On Broadway

Riding The Scree

In The Rapids

It

The Headley Grange Demos

Download Card

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway / Fly On A Windshield (Take 1)

The Chamber Of 32 Doors / The Lamia (Takes 1-2)

In The Cage (Strange Vocals) (Take 1)

BluRay Disc

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Dolby ATMOS Mix

ATMOS mix by Bob Mackenzie at Real World Studios

Studio Album Stereo Mix (24bit/96kHz Uncompressed audio)

Remastered from the original 1974 tapes by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with assistance from Nick Davis

