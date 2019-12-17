Hay Mate Raises $4.6 Million for the Farmers and Hits for The Performers

John Farnham and Glenn Wheatley’s Farmer’s Benefit concert Hay Mate raised over $4.6 million for Australia’s farmer on Sunday and its not looking too shabby on the chart for the artists who performed.
Songs from the show have registered on the iTunes chart over the past few days scattering Jon Stevens’ Noiseworks, John Farnham, Black Sorrows, Daryl Braithwaite, John Williamson, Vanessa Amorosi and Little Georgia through-out the iTunes chart.
Current figures on the iTunes Australia chart as of 17 December 2019 at 1:44pm looked like this –
91 Noiseworks – Take Me Back
109 John Farnham – You’re The Voice
111 Black Sorrows – Harley & Rose
121 Vanessa Amorosi – Shine
135 John Farnham – Two Strongs Hearts
146 John Williamson – True Blue
147 Daryl Braithwaite – The Horses
148 John Farnham – That’s Freedom
156 Black Sorrows – Chained To The Wheel
162 Vanessa Amorosi – Absolutely Everybody
177 Noiseworks – Touch
183 John Williamson – Old Man Emu
219 Vanessa Amorosi – This Is Who I Am
241 Vanessa Amorosi – Have A Look
250 Little Georgia – White Horse
394 Jon Stevens – Take Me Back (Acoustic)
490 Sherbet (Daryl Braithwaite) – Howzat
491 John Farnham – A Touch Of Paradise
500 John Farnham – Age of Reason
Donations for Hay Mate are still being accepted online. Donations over $2 are tax deductible.
