Hay Mate Raises $4.6 Million for the Farmers and Hits for The Performers

John Farnham and Glenn Wheatley’s Farmer’s Benefit concert Hay Mate raised over $4.6 million for Australia’s farmer on Sunday and its not looking too shabby on the chart for the artists who performed.

Songs from the show have registered on the iTunes chart over the past few days scattering Jon Stevens’ Noiseworks, John Farnham, Black Sorrows, Daryl Braithwaite, John Williamson, Vanessa Amorosi and Little Georgia through-out the iTunes chart.

Current figures on the iTunes Australia chart as of 17 December 2019 at 1:44pm looked like this –

91 Noiseworks – Take Me Back

109 John Farnham – You’re The Voice

111 Black Sorrows – Harley & Rose

121 Vanessa Amorosi – Shine

135 John Farnham – Two Strongs Hearts

146 John Williamson – True Blue

147 Daryl Braithwaite – The Horses

148 John Farnham – That’s Freedom

156 Black Sorrows – Chained To The Wheel

162 Vanessa Amorosi – Absolutely Everybody

177 Noiseworks – Touch

183 John Williamson – Old Man Emu

219 Vanessa Amorosi – This Is Who I Am

241 Vanessa Amorosi – Have A Look

250 Little Georgia – White Horse

394 Jon Stevens – Take Me Back (Acoustic)

490 Sherbet (Daryl Braithwaite) – Howzat

491 John Farnham – A Touch Of Paradise

500 John Farnham – Age of Reason

Donations for Hay Mate are still being accepted online. Donations over $2 are tax deductible.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments