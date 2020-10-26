 Here Is AC/DC ‘Shot In The Dark’ Video - Noise11.com
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Here Is AC/DC ‘Shot In The Dark’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 27, 2020

in News

The AC/DC ‘Shot in the Dark’ video has generated over 1,000,000 views in the first 8 hours of going live.

‘Shot in the Dark’ is the first single from the 17th AC/DC album ‘PWR/UP’. Check out the vocal of Singer Brian Johnson, who is now 73 years old. In 2016, during the Rock or Bust tour, Johnson suffered hearing loss  and was replaced by Axl Rose of Guns ‘N Roses.

‘PWR/UP’ was recorded in 2018 at Warehouse Studios, Vancouver where every AC/DC album of the 21st century was recorded. The album is dedicated to AC/DC founder Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017.

‘PWR/UP’ was produced with Brendan O’Brien, who also produced the last two albums ‘Black Ice’ (2008) and ‘Rock or Bust’ (2014).

Every track on the album is credited to Angus Young and Malcolm Young.

‘’PWR/UP’ will be released on 13 November 2020.

