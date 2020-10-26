Here Is AC/DC ‘Shot In The Dark’ Video - Noise11.com

The AC/DC ‘Shot in the Dark’ video has generated over 1,000,000 views in the first 8 hours of going live.

‘Shot in the Dark’ is the first single from the 17th AC/DC album ‘PWR/UP’. Check out the vocal of Singer Brian Johnson, who is now 73 years old. In 2016, during the Rock or Bust tour, Johnson suffered hearing loss and was replaced by Axl Rose of Guns ‘N Roses.

‘PWR/UP’ was recorded in 2018 at Warehouse Studios, Vancouver where every AC/DC album of the 21st century was recorded. The album is dedicated to AC/DC founder Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017.

‘PWR/UP’ was produced with Brendan O’Brien, who also produced the last two albums ‘Black Ice’ (2008) and ‘Rock or Bust’ (2014).

Every track on the album is credited to Angus Young and Malcolm Young.

‘’PWR/UP’ will be released on 13 November 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments