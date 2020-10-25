 Hillsong Church Buys Festival Hall - Noise11.com
Festival Hall Melbourne

Festival Hall Melbourne

Hillsong Church Buys Festival Hall

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2020

in New Music,News

Hillsong Church now owns Melbourne’s icon Festival Hall, the venue where Ian Dury sang ‘Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll’, Ozzy Osbourne sang ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’ and the Sex Pistols played. So did those evil Beatles who had that sinister band member Lennon who once said they were “bigger than Jesus”. Hallelejah!

Hillsong, the business started by child abuser, (fact not fiction, google Frank Houston), has paid $23m for an iconic music space.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Houston

Festival Hall’s location is 300 Dudley Street, West Melbourne. The venue

The original Festival Hall was built in in 1913 and opened in 1915 as a sporting venue for boxing and wrestling matches. The original building was destroyed in a fire in 1955. The current building was constructed in time for the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.

In 1960 general manager Dean Lean Jr started booking music acts for the venue. The Beatles played at Festival Hall on their only Australian tour in 1964.

Festival Hall was the primary music venue in Melbourne in the 60s and 70s before the construction of the building now known as Rod Laver Arena. Its Sydney counter-part, the Sydney Stadium (built in 1908), was demolished in 1970.

As Melbourne’s music culture thrived, more and more buildings were constructed or redeveloped to accommodate the number of events but that also created competition for Festival Hall. The venue has not been upgraded and today is out-dated.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gormane Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-005 Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-011 Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Recital Centre Melbourne150613-003 Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Boy George. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Roy Hay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Casey Donovan WWRY Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Martin Rotsey. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Performance150724-040 The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Darren Danielson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Australian Charts: Guy Sebastian Has The Number One Album

The ninth studio album for Guy Sebastian called "T.R.U.T.H." (Sony Australia) debuts in the top spot this week, becoming his third No.1 album in Australia since his first in 2003. 

7 hours ago
Tim McCallum
Classically Trained Tim McCallum To Sing National Anthem At AFL Grand Final

Classically trained quadriplegic Tim McCallum has been selected to sing the National Anthem at the AFL Grand Final in Queensland this weekend.

3 days ago
Underground Lovers Shadows
Underground Lovers Release ‘Shadows’ Remix Compilation

Underground Lovers have delved into the archives to resurrect old remix versions of their songs for a new album ‘Shadows.

4 days ago
Boy & Bear
SummerSalt Is Heading To Canberra

Canberra has scored a SummerSalt date in February.

4 days ago
Birds of Tokyo
Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show

Birds of Tokyo will play a second show at Fremantle Prison on 8 January.

4 days ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Never Thought ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ Fitted INXS’ ‘Kick’ Album

When INXS recorded ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ songwriter Andrew Farriss didn’t think it was right for their upcoming ‘Kick’ album.

6 days ago
Nathan Cavaleri
Whats On At Bigsound 2020

Moving to 100% virtual and 100% free this year, BIGSOUND 2020 gets ready to go live in your living rooms, laptop screens, and office spaces from tomorrow on Wednesday October 21st and Thursday 22nd, bringing together a stacked conference program of keynote presentations, panels, workshops, performances and parties covering a wide range of topics and discussions aiming to re-future a challenged industry with positivity, connection and reality. 

6 days ago