Kylie Minogue Plans Another Las Vegas Run - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue Plans Another Las Vegas Run

by Music-News.com on May 7, 2024

Kylie Minogue is reportedly planning to continue her Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire.

Kylie completed her first-ever Vegas series, ‘More Than Just a Residency’, at the new venue on Saturday (04.05.24), and now it has been claimed she is to return for another stint with a new album.

Speaking to the audience at the final show, she said: “I am excited to be here. We were reminiscing that this is our last show, so we have all been a little emotional today. Let me just say it has exceeded all my expectations.

“This is the end?.?.?.?for this moment. I love you so much – I cannot wait to see you again.”

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Kylie has become a must-see act in Vegas.

“With a new album on its way, she will be in so much more demand. But Voltaire and the committed audiences have won her heart over, and she will be a mainstay there.”

The publication claims her return is likely to be in 18 months’ time, which is November 2025, the same month she started the residency.

The Sun previously reported that Kylie had been offered a “residency for life” in Las Vegas, after she impressed the boss of the nightclub, Michael Gruber.

A source said: “Michael absolutely loves Kylie and doesn’t want to lose her.

“It is the first ‘residency for life’ where you come and go based on your schedule that has been put on the table in Vegas.

“Usually venues want to lock someone in for a fixed period or have exclusivity when it comes to live shows.

“But when it comes to Kylie, Michael knows he is on to something Golden and he’s put the offer on the table for Kylie to consider.”

Kylie began the stint in November 2023, in support of her 16th studio album ‘Tension’.

