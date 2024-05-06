RocKwiz Reveals 36 Date Eastern States Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Brian Nankervis and Julia Zemiro will take RocKwiz out for a 36 date road trip from 8 October.
36 dates is more shows than the TV series ever did in one year.
“So excited to be doing this big run of RocKwiz shows! ‘On The Road Again’, ‘Roadhouse Blues’, ‘Hit The Road Jack’, ‘Freeway Of Love’ … you know the tour bus will be rocking!”added Brian Nankervis.
“There’s something very special about being on the road, playing beautiful theatres with a travelling company of artists, inviting audience members to be part of the action. On a RocKwiz tour, performing night after night, the shows develop and consolidate, but also twist and turn. We’re constantly refining, evaluating the shows in hotel rooms and airport lounges. Late night singalongs might be rehearsed the next afternoon and performed that night. There’s nothing quite like a RocKwiz show.
“It’s a thrill to travel around Australia with this show we love”.
RocKwiz dates:
Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW
Wednesday, 9 October 2024
Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo NSW
Friday, 11 October 2024
Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Saturday, 12 October 2024
Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW
Sunday, 13 October 2024
Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW
Tuesday, 15 October and Wednesday, 16 October 2024
The Art House, Wyong NSW
Saturday, 19 October 2024
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
Wednesday, 23 October 2024
Riverside Theatre, Parramatta NSW
Thursday, 24 October 2024
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland NSW
Friday, 25 October 2024
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra NSW
Saturday, 26 October 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville QLD
Thursday, 31 October 2024
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD
Tuesday, 5 November 2024
Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD
Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD
Thursday, 7 November 2024
The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD
Friday, 8 November 2024
HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD
Saturday, 9 November 2024
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, 10 November 2024
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Thursday, 14 November 2024
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
Friday, 15 November 2024
Costa Hall, Geelong VIC
Saturday, 16 November 2024
West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
Sunday, 17 November 2024
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC
Thursday, 21 November 2024
Civic Theatre, Newcastle VIC
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Sunday, 24 November 2024
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tuesday, 26 November 2024
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury VIC
Wednesday, 27 November 2024
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC
Friday, 29 November 2024
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Saturday, 30 November 2024
Swan Hill Soundshell, Swan Hill VIC
Tuesday, 3 December 2024
Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA
Wednesday, 4 December 2024
Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie SA
Thursday, 5 December 2024
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10.00am AEST on
Friday, 10 May from rockwizlive.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE