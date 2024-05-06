RocKwiz Reveals 36 Date Eastern States Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Brian Nankervis and Julia Zemiro will take RocKwiz out for a 36 date road trip from 8 October.

36 dates is more shows than the TV series ever did in one year.

“So excited to be doing this big run of RocKwiz shows! ‘On The Road Again’, ‘Roadhouse Blues’, ‘Hit The Road Jack’, ‘Freeway Of Love’ … you know the tour bus will be rocking!”added Brian Nankervis.

“There’s something very special about being on the road, playing beautiful theatres with a travelling company of artists, inviting audience members to be part of the action. On a RocKwiz tour, performing night after night, the shows develop and consolidate, but also twist and turn. We’re constantly refining, evaluating the shows in hotel rooms and airport lounges. Late night singalongs might be rehearsed the next afternoon and performed that night. There’s nothing quite like a RocKwiz show.

“It’s a thrill to travel around Australia with this show we love”.

RocKwiz dates:

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW

Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo NSW

Friday, 11 October 2024

Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

Saturday, 12 October 2024

Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday, 13 October 2024

Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW

Tuesday, 15 October and Wednesday, 16 October 2024

The Art House, Wyong NSW

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Riverside Theatre, Parramatta NSW

Thursday, 24 October 2024

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland NSW

Friday, 25 October 2024

Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra NSW

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville QLD

Thursday, 31 October 2024

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Tuesday, 5 November 2024

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD

Thursday, 7 November 2024

The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

Friday, 8 November 2024

HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 9 November 2024

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Thursday, 14 November 2024

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Friday, 15 November 2024

Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

Saturday, 16 November 2024

West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Sunday, 17 November 2024

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC

Thursday, 21 November 2024

Civic Theatre, Newcastle VIC

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 24 November 2024

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 26 November 2024

Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury VIC

Wednesday, 27 November 2024

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Friday, 29 November 2024

Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Swan Hill Soundshell, Swan Hill VIC

Tuesday, 3 December 2024

Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie SA

Thursday, 5 December 2024

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10.00am AEST on

Friday, 10 May from rockwizlive.com.au

