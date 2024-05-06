 RocKwiz Reveals 36 Date Eastern States Australian Tour - Noise11.com
RocKwiz Reveals 36 Date Eastern States Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2024

in News

Brian Nankervis and Julia Zemiro will take RocKwiz out for a 36 date road trip from 8 October.

36 dates is more shows than the TV series ever did in one year.

“So excited to be doing this big run of RocKwiz shows! ‘On The Road Again’, ‘Roadhouse Blues’, ‘Hit The Road Jack’, ‘Freeway Of Love’ … you know the tour bus will be rocking!”added Brian Nankervis.

“There’s something very special about being on the road, playing beautiful theatres with a travelling company of artists, inviting audience members to be part of the action. On a RocKwiz tour, performing night after night, the shows develop and consolidate, but also twist and turn. We’re constantly refining, evaluating the shows in hotel rooms and airport lounges. Late night singalongs might be rehearsed the next afternoon and performed that night. There’s nothing quite like a RocKwiz show.

“It’s a thrill to travel around Australia with this show we love”.

RocKwiz dates:

Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW

Wednesday, 9 October 2024
Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo NSW

Friday, 11 October 2024
Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

Saturday, 12 October 2024
Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday, 13 October 2024
Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW

Tuesday, 15 October and Wednesday, 16 October 2024
The Art House, Wyong NSW

Saturday, 19 October 2024
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Wednesday, 23 October 2024
Riverside Theatre, Parramatta NSW

Thursday, 24 October 2024
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland NSW

Friday, 25 October 2024
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra NSW

Saturday, 26 October 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville QLD

Thursday, 31 October 2024
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Tuesday, 5 November 2024
Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD

Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD

Thursday, 7 November 2024
The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

Friday, 8 November 2024
HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 9 November 2024
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 10 November 2024
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Thursday, 14 November 2024
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Friday, 15 November 2024
Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

Saturday, 16 November 2024
West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Sunday, 17 November 2024
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC

Thursday, 21 November 2024
Civic Theatre, Newcastle VIC

Saturday, 23 November 2024
Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 24 November 2024
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 26 November 2024
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury VIC

Wednesday, 27 November 2024
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Thursday, 28 November 2024
Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Friday, 29 November 2024
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

Saturday, 30 November 2024
Swan Hill Soundshell, Swan Hill VIC

Tuesday, 3 December 2024
Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA

Wednesday, 4 December 2024
Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie SA

Thursday, 5 December 2024
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10.00am AEST on
Friday, 10 May from rockwizlive.com.au

